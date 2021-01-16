Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $772.52

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $772.52 and traded as high as $800.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) shares last traded at $775.00, with a volume of 757 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.16 million and a P/E ratio of -22.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 773.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 675.17.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.