YOUengine Trading 177.5% Higher Over Last Week (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One YOUengine token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00462219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.81 or 0.04061964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013162 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016579 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUengine is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

