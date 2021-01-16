YF Link (YFL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $739,246.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $36.52 million and approximately $739,246.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link token can now be purchased for $709.03 or 0.01916435 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00039663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00111653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00063512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00242951 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058659 BTC.

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

YF Link can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

