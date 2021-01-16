YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $90.00 at BTIG Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. YETI has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $563,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,938 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,377 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,886 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,998,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,989,000 after acquiring an additional 772,945 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after acquiring an additional 769,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.