Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 13.4%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price dropped 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 3,942,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,123,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

YSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target for the company.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

