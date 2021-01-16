Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YARIY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

YARIY traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. 6,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.