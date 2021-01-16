Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has C$1.15 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.80.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC downgraded Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.39.

Get Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:YGR opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.42.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 684,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$308,110.50. Also, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,445.47. Insiders have bought a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,660 in the last quarter.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.