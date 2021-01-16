Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) (LON:XTR) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) (LON:XTR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.55. Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 12,531,880 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.82 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.43.

About Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

