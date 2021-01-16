XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,711 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $18,138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 166,994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 140.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 131,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $118.86 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 144.95, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.