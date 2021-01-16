Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.00

Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38.75 ($0.51), with a volume of 445637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.24. The company has a market capitalization of £52.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

