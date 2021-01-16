Wyndham Destinations, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Wyndham Destinations in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

WYND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

NYSE WYND opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -395.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 357,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 68,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

