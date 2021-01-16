Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.12 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.12 billion and $115.84 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $37,178.20 or 0.99521090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039006 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 110,873 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.