WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

WPP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 128,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,868. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in WPP during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 8.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

