World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insider Daniel Clinton Dyer Sells 20,000 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Clinton Dyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 2,785 shares of World Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $417,750.00.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $141.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $151.38. The company has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.17.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,365.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 145,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 78.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

