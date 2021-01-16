World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insider Daniel Clinton Dyer Sells 20,000 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Daniel Clinton Dyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 14th, Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 2,785 shares of World Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $417,750.00.
NASDAQ WRLD opened at $141.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $151.38. The company has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.17.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,365.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 145,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 78.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.