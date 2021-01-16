Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on WKPPF. Bank of America lowered shares of Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKPPF remained flat at $$10.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.