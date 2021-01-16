Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Update

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WZZAF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

