WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.28 and last traded at $53.26. Approximately 74,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 156,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 576.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 203.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 125,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 16.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 103,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period.

