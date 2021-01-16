WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.87 and last traded at $40.90. Approximately 27,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 38,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.