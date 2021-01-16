WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2021 // Comments off

WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.87 and last traded at $40.90. Approximately 27,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 38,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS)

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.