WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.84

Shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.84 and traded as high as $73.20. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $72.92, with a volume of 2,933 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 70.1% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 21.2% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 60.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

