Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Short Interest Up 97.5% in December

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the December 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WCAGY opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.49. Wirecard has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

