Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 15,000 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $125.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

