William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) – William Blair lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Eargo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.95). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eargo’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $54.78 on Thursday. Eargo has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $62.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

