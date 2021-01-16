WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives $1.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.77.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WildBrain from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded WildBrain from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WildBrain from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

WildBrain stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

