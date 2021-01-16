Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

