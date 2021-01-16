Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,564.76

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,564.76 and traded as high as $3,249.00. Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) shares last traded at $3,192.00, with a volume of 759,482 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,915 ($38.08).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,132.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,569.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

