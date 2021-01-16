Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $330,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.79. The company had a trading volume of 152,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,543. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.