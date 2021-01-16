Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 993 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,107,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 117,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 63,274 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,916,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,294,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

