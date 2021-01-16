Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after acquiring an additional 353,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after acquiring an additional 760,168 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,216,000 after acquiring an additional 721,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

TSM stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $134.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 65.58%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.