Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $72,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in American Express by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1,230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

