Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $114,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,259 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 646.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,223 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,329,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,152,260. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of UBER traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.48. 1,376,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,137,313. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

