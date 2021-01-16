Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,255 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,828,000 after buying an additional 353,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,776,000 after buying an additional 36,010 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.63 and its 200-day moving average is $176.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

