Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

PLSE opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.77. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.