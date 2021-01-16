Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 69,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $106.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.