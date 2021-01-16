Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $44,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 76.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in BorgWarner by 489.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

