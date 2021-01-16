Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.7% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $603,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock valued at $327,182,808. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $251.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $715.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

