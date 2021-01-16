Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (NYSE:MNP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.87

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and traded as high as $14.94. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 22,142 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter valued at $783,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 391,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 96.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

