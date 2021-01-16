Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (NYSE:MNP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.87

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and traded as high as $14.94. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 22,142 shares.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MNP)
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
Featured Story: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.