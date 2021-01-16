Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

NYSE:DMO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 60,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,178. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $21.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

