Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

NYSE WFC traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.04. 87,590,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,105,348. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

