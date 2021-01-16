Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM):

1/14/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/12/2021 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

12/19/2020 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil’s bellwether status in the energy space, optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns and management’s track record of capex discipline across the commodity price cycle make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Notably, the company estimates gross recoverable resource of nearly 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels from offshore Guyana discoveries. Moreover, ExxonMobil can combat the coronavirus pandemic-induced low crude pricing environment since it can rely on its balance sheet, which has significantly lower debt exposure. ExxonMobilhas recently chalked out a new five-year program to lower greenhouse gas emissions. The target for elimination of routine flaring in the next decade is another plan which the firm said will align with the initiative of World Bank.”

12/18/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $45.00.

12/15/2020 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

12/9/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $39.00.

12/9/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $33.00 to $39.00.

11/16/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. 40,405,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,846,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Exxon Mobil Co alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 753,285 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,859,000 after purchasing an additional 710,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,440,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.