Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.04) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $73.03 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,621,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $5,246,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,958 shares of company stock valued at $21,901,850. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,818,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.