WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEC Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

NYSE:WEC opened at $88.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average is $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 974,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,803,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

