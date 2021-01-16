WaykiChain Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $44.20 million and $25.56 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00058733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00444571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.12 or 0.04082956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012768 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016215 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WICC is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.