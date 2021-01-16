Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,200 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 500,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $403,538.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 61,977 shares of company stock worth $1,148,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

