Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.18.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock opened at $268.33 on Friday. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $269.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.88.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Waters by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.