Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.72. 3,781,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,379. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. CIBC boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

