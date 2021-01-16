WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Get WANdisco alerts:

Shares of WANSF stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. WANdisco has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $287.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.24.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WANdisco (WANSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.