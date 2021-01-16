Wagerr (WGR) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $9,942.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006412 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,368,427 coins and its circulating supply is 194,988,813 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

