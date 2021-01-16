Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,965.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $146.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $149.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WKCMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, December 18th. Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

