W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on GRA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of GRA opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,689,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 454,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 96,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.