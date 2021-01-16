W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Decreased by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.24. 1,133,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,631. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

